Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.69.

KEY stock opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 110.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

