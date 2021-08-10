King DAG Achieves Market Cap of $17.79 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $55,509.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

