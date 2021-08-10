Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

