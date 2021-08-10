Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $14.36 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 4.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 477,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

