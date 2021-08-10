Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 45,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

