Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 1,385 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up approximately 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.04. 13,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,406. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

