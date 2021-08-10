Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Visteon accounts for about 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.27% of Visteon worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 178,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Visteon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Visteon by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.37. 452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

