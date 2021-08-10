Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.18

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 16069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

