Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEP. lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.