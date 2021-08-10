Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 8,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 26,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

