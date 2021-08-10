Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,690 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.63% of Biodesix worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

