Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.25 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ABB were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

