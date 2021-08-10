Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

