Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

