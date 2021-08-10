Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

