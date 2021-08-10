Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 146,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,886. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

