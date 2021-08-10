Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,707 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $170.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

