Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

