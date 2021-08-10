Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $307.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $118.08 and a twelve month high of $311.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

