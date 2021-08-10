Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $958,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

