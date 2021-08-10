Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,792 shares of company stock worth $112,856,817. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

Shares of ZM opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.13. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

