Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.44.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

