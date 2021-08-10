Kryll Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $64,462.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00806716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

