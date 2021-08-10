Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $69.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

