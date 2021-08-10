L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 53,732 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $232.80. 42,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $232.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

