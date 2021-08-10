La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LZB stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

