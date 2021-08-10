LABS Group Trading Up 27.4% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $2.39 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00145884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,062.17 or 0.99609855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.17 or 0.00770215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.