L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

AIQUY opened at $34.58 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

