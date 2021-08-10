Lake Street Capital Trims ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Target Price to $3.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.
ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
