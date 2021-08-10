Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 662

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LRE has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 668 ($8.73). The company had a trading volume of 185,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,425. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 803 ($10.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 634.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

