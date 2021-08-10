Landbox (LAND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $456,118.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $794,622.81 and $456,118.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

