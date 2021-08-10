Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $227.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.90. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.