LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.30 ($161.53).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €125.94.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

