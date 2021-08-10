Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%.

LEGH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,487,299.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,992,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 219,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,828. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.