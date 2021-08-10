Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGGNY opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.