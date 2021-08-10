Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Declares GBX 5.18 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.53.

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders purchased 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

