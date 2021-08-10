Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

AMD traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,452,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

