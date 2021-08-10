Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 155,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

