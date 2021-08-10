Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. 617,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

