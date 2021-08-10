Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

