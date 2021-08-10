Lendingblock (LND) Hits Market Cap of $6.73 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 119% against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $4,309.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.