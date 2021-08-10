Lester B. Knight Purchases 10,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $263.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $267.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

