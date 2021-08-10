LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 26,904 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $89.00.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

