LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,896 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. 19,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,935. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73.

