LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The company has a market capitalization of $352.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

