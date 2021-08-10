LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 246.3% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 2,681,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

