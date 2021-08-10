LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) & Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Head-To-Head Contrast

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43% Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeMD and Skylight Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skylight Health Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

LifeMD currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.70%. Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.70%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and Skylight Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 7.14 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.25 Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 14.10 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeMD beats Skylight Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

