Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -70.75.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $47,157,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

