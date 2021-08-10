Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.36.

NYSE LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

