Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.25.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of -98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.53. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$37.51 and a 12 month high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

